EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A weak trough will be moving over the BVI during the next 24 hours; however, the effects of the trough will be greatly minimized because low moisture levels

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of light, brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of brief showers

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

