EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Shallow moisture pockets will move across the area and could trigger light and brief showers periodically. However, the moisture is confined to the lower levels which means, significant shower activity is not expected.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 30km/h or 12 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.