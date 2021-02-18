EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Windy conditions continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands in response to a high pressure system generating a tight pressure gradient. Meanwhile, sea conditions remain hazardous.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet with northeast swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. The high surf and small craft advisories remain in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.