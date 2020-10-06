EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

October 6th 2020:

Synopsis: Moisture and instability persist across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. This will continue to heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands over the next twenty four hours. Meanwhile a tropical wave is also approaching the area. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 30 percent or low chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East – southeast at 9 to 19 km/h or 5 to 10 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.