Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A low level jet coupled with a steep pressure gradient will maintain moderate to fresh and gusty winds across the region. Further, an atmosphere low on moisture along with the presence of saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 20 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 56 km/h or 35 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for the waters north and east of the islands..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:02 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:40 pm.