EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A dissipating frontal trough, in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands is the dominant feature. It will continue to lead to moderate chances for cloudiness and showers, before a ridge of high pressure build across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.