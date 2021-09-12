Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of morning showers. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers in the afternoon.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, with gusts to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:23 pm.