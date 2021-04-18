EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Stable and dry conditions will likely continue to restrict shower activity for the next 24 hrs.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair.
Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Winds: Easterly at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with gusts up 52 km/h or 32 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.
