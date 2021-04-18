EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Stable and dry conditions will likely continue to restrict shower activity for the next 24 hrs.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny

Winds: Easterly at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with gusts up 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.