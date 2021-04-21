EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to be transported across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief late night shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers after midday.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph reaching as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution mainly in coastal waters east of the islands..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:37 pm.