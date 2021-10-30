Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Relatively low humidity levels will continue to inhibit shower activity across the area.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers after midnight.
Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.
Winds: Near calm tonight and east at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph tomorrow.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Swells north at also 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect for mainly north-facing and northern coastlines.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:17 am.