Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Relatively low humidity levels will continue to inhibit shower activity across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: Near calm tonight and east at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph tomorrow.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Swells north at also 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect for mainly north-facing and northern coastlines.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:17 am.