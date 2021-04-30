EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels could restrict any significant shower activity across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with gusts up 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:40 pm.

