EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The presence of the upper level trough will continue to maintain cloudy skies. Shallow pockets of moisture moving across the area along with weak instability could generate a few showery periods tonight into tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of shower.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.2 metres or 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:40 pm.