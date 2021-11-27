Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Unstable conditions associated with a surface trough could result in periodic showers tonight and tomorrow however, significant showers are not anticipated. Meanwhile, high surfs continue to create hazardous conditions at and around coastal areas.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of early morning showers.

Winds: East-northeast tonight shifting to the east tomorrow with speeds ranging from 17 to 28 km/h or 10 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet consisting of northerly swells 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:31 am.

