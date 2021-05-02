EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature across the area; and with low moisture levels meaningful shower activity is not anticipated.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of brief showers.
Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of brief showers.
Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 31km/h or 12 to 20 mph with gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph mainly over open waters and elevated terrains.
Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.
Photo credit: Khari Adams