Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Shallow pockets of low level moisture ahead of a weak mid level trough will continue to be transported across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow over the next 24 hours. This could lead to a high chance for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of late night showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of brief sharp showers mainly after midday.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. 𝗔 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:39 am.