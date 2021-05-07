EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh trade wind flow generated by a ridge of high pressure will continue to transport shallow low level patches across the area, which could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly in the morning.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:42 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.