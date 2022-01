Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions will keep weather conditions mostly settled with minimal shower activity anticipated during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Generally sunny

Winds: South with speeds less than 16 km/h or 10 mph.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.