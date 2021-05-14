EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity could enhance available low level moisture that could produce few showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East to east-southeast 9 to 17 mph or 15 to 28 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.6 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:45 pm.