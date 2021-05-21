EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A very dry and stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the Leeward Islands during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile across the BVI the presence of a frontal trough along with available low level moisture will increase the chance of showers by tomorrow.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair skies Partly cloudy and warm with a 20 percent or slight chance of a light shower.
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mixed with light rain.
Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, gusting to 41 km/h or 25 mph over open waters and in elevated areas..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:47 pm.
The air quality has fallen to moderate levels, as a result of an increase of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, associated with a surge of Saharan Dust. The threat of health problems is elevated, for mainly unusually sensitive people, such as asthmatics are asked to be careful and take neccessary precautions to protect yourselves.
Air Quality Index for this evening : 30 to 50
This is considered Moderate Air.
This quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.