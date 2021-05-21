EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A very dry and stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the Leeward Islands during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile across the BVI the presence of a frontal trough along with available low level moisture will increase the chance of showers by tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair skies Partly cloudy and warm with a 20 percent or slight chance of a light shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mixed with light rain.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, gusting to 41 km/h or 25 mph over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:47 pm.

The air quality has fallen to moderate levels, as a result of an increase of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, associated with a surge of Saharan Dust. The threat of health problems is elevated, for mainly unusually sensitive people, such as asthmatics are asked to be careful and take neccessary precautions to protect yourselves.

Air Quality Index for this evening : 30 to 50

This is considered Moderate Air.

This quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.