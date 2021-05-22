EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature. It will keep the chances for cloudiness and showers low across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East to east-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:47 pm.