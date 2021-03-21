EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

EVENING WEATHER FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: High pressure will dominate weather conditions for the period, however a low level trough is expected to move across the area overnight but due to low moisture levels significant showers are not anticipated.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:21 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northeast swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf and small craft advisories remain in effect…