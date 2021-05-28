EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Weather tonight: Partly Cloudy with 40 to 50 percent scattered showers in the early and latter part of the evening.

Winds: East-at 12 to 20 km/h or 9 to 13 mph

Weather Tomorrow: Partly Sunny with 40-50 percent passing showers.

Winds: East-South-East at 16 to 24 km/h or 10 to 15 mph

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42