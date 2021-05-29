Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Weather tonight : Mostly clear with a 30 – 40 percent spots of showers. Temperature Highs 82 and Lows of 75 degrees.

Winds: South-east at 18 to 27 km/h or 12 to 18 mph

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.