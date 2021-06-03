EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Patches of low level clouds embedded within a moderate wind flow will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the Leeward and BVI tonight and tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible gusts to 44 km/h or 28 mph mainly in some showers and elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

