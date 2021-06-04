Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis:A moderate wind flow generated by a surface high pressure will drive pockets of moisture across the region. Some of the moisture could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 10 to 17 mph or 9 to 28 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:52 pm.