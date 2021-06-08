EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The presence of a persistent upper level trough combined with an approaching tropical wave and its associated moisture and instability could increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies in general with a 70 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.