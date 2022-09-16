Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Tropical Storm Fiona is approaching the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for these islands. Unsettled weather will begin to affect the Leeward Islands tonight and the British Virgin Islands on Saturday. Meanwhile, seas are hazardous and mariners should stay in port during the passage of Fiona.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent possibility or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy to overcast with showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: East-northeast at 24 to 35 km/h or 15 to 22 mph tonight. Tomorrow northeast at 40 to 64 km/h or 25 to 40 mph with possible higher gusts to 89 km/h or 55 mph.

Seas: 2.8 to 4.6 metres or 9 to 15 feet with northerly swells of 2.4 metres or 8 feet. The small craft and high surf warnings remain in effect. Mariners should stay in Port and sea bathers should avoid the beaches.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽 , 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/ 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.