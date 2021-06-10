EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a trough will continue to induce the chances of showers across the Virgin Islands into the evening. Saharan dust across the region will continue to produce hazy conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast tonight then shifting to the East tomorrow at 7 to 20 km/h or 5 to 13 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

