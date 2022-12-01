Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Your Title Here

Synopsis: Low level wind convergence will continue to support brief cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Island and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:34 am.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

