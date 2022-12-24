Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will persist across the area as a surface high pressure dominates the region. Meanwhile northerly swells will continue to maintain hazardous seas across the area.

Weather tonight: Mainly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East 19 to 39 km/h or 12 to 24 mph and gusting to 57 km/h or 36 mph.

Seas: 𝟏.𝟖 𝐭𝐨 𝟐.𝟖 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝟔 𝐭𝐨 𝟗 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐.𝟏 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝟕 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐭. 𝐀 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:47 am.

Photo Credit: Robert Storm Wright

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

