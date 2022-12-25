Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh breeze, will be pushed over the islands on occasions during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile the breeze will maintain hazadous marine conditions for small craft operators and sea bathers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Brief periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 35 kmh or 12 to 22 mph with possible gust to 52kmh or 32 mph mainly over elevated terrain and in some showers.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.1 meters or 8 to 10 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet. 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:47 am.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

