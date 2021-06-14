EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The presence Saharan dust across the region will continue to produce hazy conditions. In addition, a dry and stable atmosphere will continue to restrict shower activity.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 20 to 31 km/h or 7 to 20 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

