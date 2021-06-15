EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate weather conditions over the Leeward and BVI tonight and tomorrow; therefore, apart from some shallow clouds, no significant weather will impact these islands during the period.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent slight chance of an overnight shower

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief, light shower

Winds: East -northeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gust to 48 km/h or 30mph mainly over elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet; small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

