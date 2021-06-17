EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave is expected to trigger showery periods over the islands tonight into tomorrow morning. Thereafter, low moisture levels and a stable atmosphere will reduce the chances of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast then shifting to the east by tomorrow morning. Speeds will range between 20 to 35 km/h or 13 to 22 mph with gust up to 54 km/h or 33 mph.

Small craft advisory remains in effect for the Virgin Islands.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

