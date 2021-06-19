Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A very defined tropical wave accompanied by unstable weather conditions will enter the area tonight and move away by tomorrow Trailing behind this wave is a surge of Saharan dust which is also expected to move through relatively quickly.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and hazy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 20 to 31 km/h or 13 to 20 mph with possible gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph mainly over open waters elevated areas and as a result of showers.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:57 pm.