EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Some shallow moisture remaining in the atmosphere over the region will keep the chances of showers at 50 percent or moderate for the most tonight and on Tuesday morning. Thereafter, dry air settling over the region will reduce the chances of showers to low.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers during the morning. Thereafter, partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 24 to 33 km/h or 15 to 21 mph and gusting to 52 km/h or 32 mph…

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

