EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave could generate cloudy spells and showers overnight. However; low moisture levels and a stable atmosphere will reduce the chances of showers tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East then shifting to the east-northeast by tomorrow morning. Speeds will range between 17 to 28 km/h or 10 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.