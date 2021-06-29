EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Stable atmospheric conditions will continue to restrict shower activity across the area; however, marginal instability and moisture could trigger shower activity tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy then becoming cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 20 to 31 km/h or 13 to 20 mph with gust up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet, however wave heights could reach up to 2.1 meters or 7 feet by late tomorrow and a small craft advisory could be issued by tomorrow morning.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

