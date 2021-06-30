EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. It will continue to heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms developing.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with possible higher gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for the BVI.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.

