EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Hurricane Elsa continues to exit the area. However windy conditions and rough seas linger across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 39 km/h or 14 to 24 mph with possible higher gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph tonight. On Saturday, winds will subside to 17 to 24 km/h or 10 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet.

The small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.

