EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low level wind and moisture convergence, will lead to a moderate chance of cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible higher gusts to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.

