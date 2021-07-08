EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The presence of Saharan dust along with low moisture levels will continue to restrict shower activity and maintain a hazy environment across the region. The chances of showers will be at low for the most.

A small craft advisory remains in effect of the BVI.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

