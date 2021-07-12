EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Dry and stable air along with the presence of Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity across the region. Small craft advisory remains in effect for the BVI until 8pm tonight.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 31 km/h or 14 to 20 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 50 km/h or 31 mph overnight. Tomorrow, East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

