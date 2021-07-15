EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tropical wave in the vicinity of the Leeward Island and British Virgin Islands will maintain a moderate chance of cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.