EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Generally settled weather is expected during the next 24 hours. A High pressure system is currently the dominant weather feature and with moisture levels being low, shower activity will be inhibited.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of brief showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 22 to 31 km/h or 14 to 20 mph with possible gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution mainly on the eastern side of the island.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.

