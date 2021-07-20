EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Shallow moisture embedded within a moderate windflow will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over the BVI tonight and into tomorrow.

Saharan Dust: With the presents of Saharan Dust persons with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children are the groups most at risk. Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Caution: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or slight chance of brief passing shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.

