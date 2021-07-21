EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass will settle across the area overnight into early tomorrow and restrict any meaningful shower activity during that time. Thereafter, a weak tropical wave is expected to move across the area and increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands. Meanwhile lingering moisture from a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity across the BVI overnight into early tomorrow, with generally dry and stable conditions thereafter.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 43 km/h or 26 mph mainly in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.