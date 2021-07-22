EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tropical wave moving through the Eastern Caribbean will maintain some weak instability across the area. This could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 12 to 23 mph or 19 to 37 km/h and gusting to 35 mph or 56 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

