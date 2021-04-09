EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A slow moving mid-latitude cyclone will continue to send long period swells into the region resulting in above normal breaking surfs, causing conditions at the coastlines to be hazardous mainly for beachgoers. Meanwhile, high pressure along with relatively dry and stable conditions will keep the atmosphere settled for the next 24 hours.
Weather tonight: Fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: Northeast with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northwest to northeast facing coastlines.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.