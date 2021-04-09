EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A slow moving mid-latitude cyclone will continue to send long period swells into the region resulting in above normal breaking surfs, causing conditions at the coastlines to be hazardous mainly for beachgoers. Meanwhile, high pressure along with relatively dry and stable conditions will keep the atmosphere settled for the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northwest to northeast facing coastlines.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.