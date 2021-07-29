EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Lingering instability and moisture over area could trigger some overnight shower activity; however, moisture ahead of an approaching tropical wave could increase the chances of showers tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.